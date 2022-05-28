Woodruff was removed from Friday's start against the Cardinals with right ankle discomfort, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 28-year-old appeared to tweak his ankle while throwing his warmup pitches ahead of the bottom of the fifth inning, and he left the field after being looked at by the training staff. Woodruff allowed two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk across four innings prior to his exit, and his availability going forward is now in question.