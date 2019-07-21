Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Exits with apparent injury
Woodruff left Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks due to an undisclosed injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over three innings prior to exiting.
Woodruff appeared to land awkwardly after a pitch in the fourth inning, and after talking with the team trainer, it was determined that his day was finished. He'll be considered day-to-day until the extent of the injury is revealed.
