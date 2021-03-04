Woodruff (back) will face hitters Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Woodruff was scratched from his Tuesday start with back stiffness, though the Brewers said at the time the issue wasn't a big deal. He threw a bullpen session that same day and will now throw live batting practice Thursday, leaving him with plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day assuming he avoids setbacks.
