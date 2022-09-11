Woodruff (10-4) earned the win against the Reds on Sunday. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk over six innings with 11 strikeouts.

Woodruff had the Reds guessing all afternoon as he fanned 11 on the day, good for his fourth start of 10 or more strikeouts this season. The quality start was good news for the righty as he had been pulled before reaching six innings in three of his previous five starts heading into Sunday. He tentatively lines up to face the Yankees in his next start.