Woodruff (7-3) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up one run on four hits and three walks over six innings in a 2-1 victory over the Cubs. He struck out eight.

The right-hander fired 66 of 104 pitches for strikes en route to his 13th quality start in 16 trips to the mound. Woodruff has allowed more than two earned runs only twice all year, and he'll take a 1.87 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 119:27 K:BB through 101 innings into his next outing.