Woodruff (3-2) allowed three hits over seven shutout innings Monday, striking out eight and earning a win over San Diego.
Woodruff allowed just three singles in his terrific outing and only one Padre reached scoring position against him. Through his 10 starts this season, the 6-foot-4 righty has allowed two or fewer runs in all but one. He lowered his season ERA to an outstanding 1.41 alongside a 73:14 K:BB. Woodruff is projected to start in Washington this weekend.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Suffers tough loss Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Dominates Cardinals•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Tough-luck loser•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Records quality start•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Fires six shutout innings•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Outduels Musgrove for win•