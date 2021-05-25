Woodruff (3-2) allowed three hits over seven shutout innings Monday, striking out eight and earning a win over San Diego.

Woodruff allowed just three singles in his terrific outing and only one Padre reached scoring position against him. Through his 10 starts this season, the 6-foot-4 righty has allowed two or fewer runs in all but one. He lowered his season ERA to an outstanding 1.41 alongside a 73:14 K:BB. Woodruff is projected to start in Washington this weekend.