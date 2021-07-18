Woodruff went 5.2 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks in a no-decision against the Reds. He struck out eight.

Woodruff struggled with walks, issuing a season-high four free passes, but still limited the Reds to a pair of runs in the second inning, only one of which was earned. Woodruff is winless (0-1) in his first three July starts, but still owns a sterling 2.04 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 119 innings overall this season, posting a 137:29 K:BB ratio. He's tentatively scheduled for a home start next week against the White Sox.