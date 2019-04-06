Woodruff didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 13-10 win over the Cubs, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over four innings while striking out eight.

The Brewers gave Woodruff plenty of run support -- they had an 8-0 lead after three innings -- but the right-hander just wasn't efficient enough to take advantage and land in the win column, throwing 57 of 88 pitches for strikes before hitting the showers. He'll take a strong 13:3 K:BB through nine innings into his next start Wednesday on the road against the Angels.