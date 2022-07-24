Woodruff (8-3) earned the win over Colorado on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Woodruff got off to a shaky start when he surrendered a run on two hits and a walk in the first inning, but the Rockies were unable to do much against him after that. The right-hander finished with an even 100 pitches -- 70 of which were strikes -- and induced 17 swings-and-misses. Woodruff has notched a quality start in three of his past four outings and missed by one out in the lone appearance during that stretch in which he's fallen short.