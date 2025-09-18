Woodruff (7-2) picked up the win Wednesday against the Angels, allowing one run on two hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out nine.

Woodruff found himself in top form Wednesday, recording 17 whiffs en route to falling just one strikeout short of matching his season high. Fantasy managers may be a bit discouraged to see that the veteran right-hander was pulled after throwing just 69 pitches, but the first-place Brewers likely have an eye toward preserving him for the postseason at this stage of the campaign. Next week's scheduled start in San Diego sets up as the penultimate regular-season outing for Woodruff, who sports a 3.20 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 83:14 K:BB across 64.2 frames.