Woodruff (oblique) will throw one last bullpen session Saturday before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff is on track to be activated sometime next week, though he'll need to pass one final test before that happens. The Brewers have yet to determine what the right-hander's role will be upon his return, but he's expected to be used in short bursts, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.