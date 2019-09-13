Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Final bullpen on tap
Woodruff (oblique) will throw one last bullpen session Saturday before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Woodruff is on track to be activated sometime next week, though he'll need to pass one final test before that happens. The Brewers have yet to determine what the right-hander's role will be upon his return, but he's expected to be used in short bursts, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Returning next week•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Next step could be activation•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Completes simulated game•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Throws 30-pitch bullpen•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Fires another bullpen•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Starts mound work•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...