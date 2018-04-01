Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Fine after being struck by liners
Woodruff said he suffered bruising but is fine after being struck by a line drive from two consecutive Padres batters Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
In the seventh inning, Freddy Galvis and Cory Spangenberg each hit a comebacker. The first hit his triceps, and the second deflected off his right buttocks, per McCalvy, but Woodruff remained in the game. This shouldn't affect the promising hurler's plan to join the Brewers' rotation Friday at home against the Cubs.
