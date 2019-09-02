Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Fires another bullpen
Woodruff (oblique) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Woodruff ramped up the intensity Monday after taking it easy in his previous bullpen session Friday, which was his first since landing on the injured list with a left oblique strain. The right-hander incorporated his entire arsenal and reported no issues afterwards. He's hoping to rejoin the Brewers sometime during the second-half of September.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Starts mound work•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Making progress in throwing program•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Won't be back until mid-September•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Resumes throwing•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Expected to miss six weeks•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Placed on injured list•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...