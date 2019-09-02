Woodruff (oblique) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff ramped up the intensity Monday after taking it easy in his previous bullpen session Friday, which was his first since landing on the injured list with a left oblique strain. The right-hander incorporated his entire arsenal and reported no issues afterwards. He's hoping to rejoin the Brewers sometime during the second-half of September.

