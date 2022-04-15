Woodruff (1-1) allowed three hits and one walk with two strikeouts across five scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Cardinals.

After a poor start to open the season, Woodruff rebounded with a strong performance to earn his first win. He did not allow an extra-base hit and also retired the final six batters he faced. While Woodruff only managed two strikeouts, he induced 12 swinging strike on 89 total pitches -- an indication that he was still plenty deceptive. Woodruff currently lines up to make his next start Wednesday against the Pirates.