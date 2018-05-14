Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Gets another start
Woodruff is listed as the Brewers' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It wasn't immediately clear if Woodruff would receive another turn through the rotation after getting blasted for seven runs over three innings at Coors Field on Friday, but he'll be afforded at least one more start with Zach Davies (shoulder) not on track to return until at least next week. If the Brewers are confident that one of Davies or Chase Anderson (illness) are ready to come off the 10-day disabled list by the beginning of their homestand May 21, Woodruff would see unlikely to garner any further starts for Milwaukee beyond Wednesday. Freddy Peralta, who struck out a franchise rookie record 13 hitters in Sunday's win over the Rockies, seems to have surpassed both Woodruff and Brent Suter in Milwaukee's hierarchy of spot-start options.
