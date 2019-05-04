Woodruff (4-1) picked up the win against the Mets on Friday, giving up one earned run on six hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking two as the Brewers took a 3-1 victory.

The right-hander was knocked around for five earned by the Dodgers in his last start, but he bounced back with a solid effort against the Mets that gave him his fourth win in five decisions to start the season. His 4.71 ERA and 1.49 WHIP through 36.1 innings aren't spectacular, but Woodruff does sport an impressive 45:12 K:BB. He lines up to take on the Nationals at home in his next start on Wednesday.