Woodruff was named the Brewers' Opening Day starter as expected Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Woodruff will square off against Kenta Maeda and the Twins on April 1. He'll be making his second consecutive Opening Day start, becoming the first Brewer to do so since Yovani Gallardo received the honor in five consecutive seasons from 2010 to 2014.
