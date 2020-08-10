Woodruff allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Sunday.

The Reds made Woodruff work; he needed 30 pitches to get through the first inning and 91 pitches to get through four. He has a sparkling 26:5 K:BB in 20.1 innings this season, so his believers are looking pretty smart early on even though Woodruff still sits with just one win through four starts. Up next is a road matchup against the Cubs, who stuck Woodruff with the loss Opening Day.