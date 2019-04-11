Woodruff (1-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Brewers fell 4-2 to the Angels, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven.

The 26-year-old is still looking or his first quality start of the season after three outings and has a rough 6.00 ERA, but Woodruff's 20:4 K:BB through 15 innings suggests patience is in order. He'll next take the mound Tuesday at home against the Cardinals.