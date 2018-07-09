Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Getting rest at Triple-A
Woodruff hasn't pitched since making an abbreviated start at Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 2 and is expected to be held out of action until after the Triple-A All-Star break concludes July 12, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Woodruff isn't dealing with any physical issue, as the Brewers have decided to hold him out for at least a week and a half in part to manage his innings count this season. The right-hander has previously made four starts for the big club this season, but he was passed over a promotion this past weekend when a fifth starter was required, with Aaron Wilkerson receiving the nod instead. The Brewers will require another starter for one half of a doubleheader July 14 against the Pirates, but Wilkerson may retain an edge over Woodruff for a callup.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Sent back to minors•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Recalled prior to Sunday's start•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Starting for Brewers on Sunday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Will work from bullpen for now•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Strikes out six over five innings in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...