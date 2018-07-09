Woodruff hasn't pitched since making an abbreviated start at Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 2 and is expected to be held out of action until after the Triple-A All-Star break concludes July 12, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff isn't dealing with any physical issue, as the Brewers have decided to hold him out for at least a week and a half in part to manage his innings count this season. The right-hander has previously made four starts for the big club this season, but he was passed over a promotion this past weekend when a fifth starter was required, with Aaron Wilkerson receiving the nod instead. The Brewers will require another starter for one half of a doubleheader July 14 against the Pirates, but Wilkerson may retain an edge over Woodruff for a callup.