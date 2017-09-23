Woodruff allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Friday against the Cubs.

Woodruff has been serving a fill-in role for the Brewers and has done an excellent job of keeping the club in the game. He has lasted at least five innings now in seven of his eight appearances. Woodruff's control lapses cost him on Friday, as he managed to hold the scary Cubs lineup to just one extra-base hit, but the free baserunners he allowed came back to hurt him. His ERA sits at 3.76 and Woodruff has earned his spot in the rotation down the stretch.