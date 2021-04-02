Woodruff didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Twins. He gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while fanning five across four innings.

Woodruff started on Opening Day for the second straight year but wasn't very effective, lasting just four innings despite tossing 50 of his 78 pitches for strikes. He found a way to limit the damage, however, and that bodes well for the 28-year-old right-hander. He's looking to repeat what he did in 2020 when he posted a career-best 3.05 ERA across 13 starts.