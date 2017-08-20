Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Goes 4.2 innings against Colorado
Woodruff gave up one run on five hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Saturday.
It wasn't a great performance, but it was about as good as one could have reasonably expected from Woodruff in Colorado. All five hits against him were singles, and Woodruff buckled down in the fourth with two runners on, striking out back-to-back hitters to escape the jam. Assuming he starts next week and the Brewers don't skip him again -- they could with an off day Thursday -- Woodruff will face the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
