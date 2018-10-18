Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Goes 5.1 innings in Game 5
Woodruff (1-1) gave up two runs on five hits with one walk over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. He struck out eight.
After Wade Miley walked the first batter of the game, Woodruff limited the Dodgers to only two runs in 5.1 innings. Unfortunately for Woodruff, Clayton Kershaw was spectacular, and the two runs would be enough to hang the loss on the 25-year-old. The right-hander now has 15 strikeouts with a 2.45 ERA through 10.1 innings in the postseason.
