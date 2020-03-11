Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Goes four strong
Woodruff allowed one earned run over four innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Royals. He gave up two hits and posted a 5:2 K:BB in the outing.
Woodruff has steadily built up his stamina this spring and has had good results, posting a 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 8:3 K:BB over 10 innings. That strikeout rate is a bit lower than what he is capable of, but he has been working on some pitches this spring, and he did have his best day in that department Tuesday. The Brewers have not yet named an Opening Day starter, but Woodruff is the favorite to get the nod.
