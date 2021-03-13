Woodruff threw two scoreless innings in his second start of the spring Friday. He allowed five hits, struck out one batter and walked none.
Woodruff allowed a few too many runners to reach base Friday, but he did keep the ball in the park after allowing two homers in his first spring start. He figures to start two or three more times before the regular season gets underway.
