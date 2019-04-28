Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Grabs third win
Woodruff (3-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-6 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six.
This was arguably as sharp as the right-hander has looked all season, although Woodruff did sprinkle in a HBP and a wild pitch among his 87 pitches (58 strikes). He'll take a 5.17 ERA and strong 38:10 K:BB through 31.1 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Rockies.
