Woodruff (3-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-6 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six.

This was arguably as sharp as the right-hander has looked all season, although Woodruff did sprinkle in a HBP and a wild pitch among his 87 pitches (58 strikes). He'll take a 5.17 ERA and strong 38:10 K:BB through 31.1 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Rockies.