Woodruff will be placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to shoulder inflammation, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff reportedly wasn't recovering from his last start properly, so the Brewers erred on the side of caution and decided to place him on the injured list. If all goes according to plan, Woodruff won't spend more than the minimum amount of time on the IL. Janson Junk will be called up to take Woodruff's spot in the rotation and will likely start Wednesday.