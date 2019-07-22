Woodruff is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left oblique injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff suffered the injury during Sunday's start, and though he was originally diagnosed with abdominal discomfort, it's since been announced that he's dealing with an oblique issue. He's set to undergo an MRI on Monday, at which point a timetable for his return should become more clear.