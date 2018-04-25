Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Heads back to majors
Woodruff was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
The pitching prospect was demoted after a rough start against the Cubs earlier in the month, but he's pitched well since his demotion. In three starts in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, Woodruff produced a 1.65 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP across 16.1 frames. He'll head to the majors seemingly to pitch in long relief for now, though he could push his way into the rotation if Brent Suter continues to struggle. To make room for him on the active roster, Eric Thames (thumb) was placed on the 10-day disabled list.
