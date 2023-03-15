Woodruff won't make his scheduled start during Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the Diamondbacks due to wet field conditions, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
There's a good chance the game will be rained out, anyway, but either way Woodruff will get his work in on the side. If the contest is played, Matt Bush will serve as an opener and be followed by Gus Varland and Hoby Milner.
