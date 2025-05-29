Woodruff (ankle) struck out six and allowed one unearned run on five hits and no walks over seven innings in his rehab start Wednesday with High-A Wisconsin.

Woodruff took the hill Wednesday for his eighth rehab start and his second since resuming his assignment May 21 after a brief shutdown due to right ankle tendinitis. The right-hander's surgically repaired shoulder doesn't seem to be much of a concern at this stage, and after an efficient 74-pitch performance Wednesday, his ankle issue seemingly isn't causing him any problems either. Even so, the Brewers are still expected to have Woodruff make another rehab start next Tuesday with Triple-A Nashville, per MLB.com. If all goes well in that outing, Woodruff will likely be cleared to return from the 15-day injured list and slot into the Milwaukee rotation June 8 or 9 for what would be his first MLB appearance since Sept. 23, 2023.