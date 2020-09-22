Woodruff (2-5) took the loss Monday against the Reds, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He fanned nine.

Woodruff was solid once again, but took a tough-luck loss in his second consecutive outing. He was able to get the first two outs of the sixth after logging five scoreless frames, but a two-run shot by Eugenio Suarez bounced him from the game and left him on the hook for the loss. Despite falling to 2-5, Woodruff has allowed just five runs while fanning 26 across his last 19.2 innings.