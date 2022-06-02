Woodruff (ankle) played catch Thursday and maintains hope that he'll be ready to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible June 12 or shortly thereafter, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff noted that his sprained right ankle felt better Thursday than it had at any point since he suffered the injury May 27. So long as the swelling in his ankle continues to subside as he starts the ramp-up process, Woodruff should have a good chance at meeting his goal of returning from the IL in expedient fashion. Jason Alexander entered the rotation Wednesday as a replacement for Woodruff and should get at least one more turn after turning in a quality start in his MLB debut.