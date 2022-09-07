Woodruff pitched seven innings, giving up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Woodruff was nearly able to blank the Rockies on Tuesday, surrendering just a solo homer to Elehuris Montero in the bottom of the third inning. He left the contest with a 6-1 advantage, but an eighth inning blow up by the bullpen forced the game to go into extras. The right-hander rebounded well after surrendering five runs to the Diamondbacks on Thursday, allowing two or fewer runs for the fourth time in five outings. Woodruff now owns a 3.41 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 141 strikeouts over 121.1 innings in 22 starts this year.