While meeting with reporters at the Winter Meetings on Monday, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Woodruff is expected to be in the picture for a rotation spot when spring training begins in February.

There are at least two moving parts that could significantly alter Woodruff's path to an Opening Day spot in the rotation. First, the Brewers could add pitching help via trade or free agency this winter. Second, Josh Hader's role is yet to be determined. Even if Hader is stretched out as a starter and the Brewers add another arm (or two) during the winter, Woodruff will almost certainly remain stretched out to compete for one of the final spots in the rotation with the likes of Brent Suter and Junior Guerra.