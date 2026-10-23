Woodruff (shoulder) is on the Brewers' World Series roster.

Woodruff has not pitched in a game since July 4 because of right shoulder inflammation. However, he looked and felt well enough during a simulated game at American Family Field this week that the team has elected to carry him on its World Series roster. The Brewers might not be able to replace Woodruff on the roster if he has a setback -- the rules state it has to be an acute, non-chronic injury to warrant a move -- so the decision carries risk. Woodruff is taking Chad Patrick's spot on the roster and will be used in a bullpen role.