Woodruff (3-2) was charged with the loss Monday after surrendering six runs (five earned) over 4.1 innings against the Reds. He allowed eight hits and walked two while striking out six.

After giving up just one run over four innings, Woodruff imploded in the bottom of the fifth inning, surrendering five runs in the inning. The five-run frame was capped off with a Brandon Drury three-run homer, giving the Reds a 5-3 lead. One more run would score after Woodruff had been pulled from the game. After posting two straight scoreless outings, the 29-year-old has given up 12 earned runs over 14 innings in his last three starts. The difficult stretch has seen his ERA jump from 4.30 to 5.97. He'll look to get back on the right track in his next start, which is tentatively set to come Sunday versus the Marlins.