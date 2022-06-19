Woodruff (Raynaud's syndrome) struck out seven of the eight batters he retired in 2.2 innings for Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. He threw 51 pitches (37 strikes).

Woodruff is expected to fly to Wisconsin on Sunday and then make one more rehab start for High-A Wisconsin before joining the rotation. If this schedule holds, he could return around June 29 in Tampa Bay.

