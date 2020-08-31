Woodruff was placed on the paternity list Monday.
He must miss the next team game, but no more than three games, so Woodruff will be activated prior to his next scheduled start this weekend against Cleveland.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Bit by long ball, takes loss•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Evens record with win•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Takes loss Thursday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Escapes with no-decision•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Gets through only four Sunday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: No-decision in quality start•