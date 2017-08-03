Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Likely to join big-league rotation
Woodruff appears likely to be recalled to start either Friday or Saturday in Tampa Bay.
Adam McCalvy of MLB.com notes that the Brewers will need to recall a starter for one of those two games, with Zach Davies likely starting the other, and The Brewer Nation blog reports that Woodruff will get the call the next time the Brewers have an opening in the rotation, so the only question is which game Woodruff will start. Friday seems like the best bet, as he would be pitching on an extra day of rest, and Davies would then pitch on an extra day of rest Saturday, versus giving Woodruff two extra days of rest, which would be an unusually long time for a starter to not take the ball in season. Woodruff was set to make his big-league debut back in mid June, but then missed about a month with a hamstring injury. He has posted a 4.46 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 70:24 K:BB in 72.2 innings with Triple-A Colorado Springs -- numbers that are quite respectable, given the harsh pitching conditions in that home park and in the Pacific Coast League in general.
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...