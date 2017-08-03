Woodruff appears likely to be recalled to start either Friday or Saturday in Tampa Bay.

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com notes that the Brewers will need to recall a starter for one of those two games, with Zach Davies likely starting the other, and The Brewer Nation blog reports that Woodruff will get the call the next time the Brewers have an opening in the rotation, so the only question is which game Woodruff will start. Friday seems like the best bet, as he would be pitching on an extra day of rest, and Davies would then pitch on an extra day of rest Saturday, versus giving Woodruff two extra days of rest, which would be an unusually long time for a starter to not take the ball in season. Woodruff was set to make his big-league debut back in mid June, but then missed about a month with a hamstring injury. He has posted a 4.46 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 70:24 K:BB in 72.2 innings with Triple-A Colorado Springs -- numbers that are quite respectable, given the harsh pitching conditions in that home park and in the Pacific Coast League in general.