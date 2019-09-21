Woodruff is slated to start Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Woodruff returned from the injured list Tuesday to make his first start in nearly two months, tossing 37 pitches and two scoreless frames in a win over the Padres. As was the case Tuesday, the Brewers are once again planning to use a piggyback arrangement of Woodruff and Gio Gonzalez on Sunday, but the workload could be more even between the two this time around. Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, manager Craig Counsell suggested that Woodruff would add around 15-to-20 pitches in both of his final two starts of the regular season, setting the right-hander up to take on a more conventional starting role in the playoffs, should Milwaukee qualify. With that in mind, Woodruff could cover around 50-to-55 pitches Sunday, which may be enough for him to factor into the decision.