Woodruff allowed three earned runs over 5.2 innings in a spring start Wednesday against the Padres. He allowed four hits and posted an 8:1 K:BB in the outing.

Woodruff was tagged for two runs on a homer by Manny Machado and another on a Wil Myers homer after he had exited the game, but he was otherwise effective, limiting baserunners and missing plenty of bats. Woodruff has been exceptional this spring, allowing just the three earned runs over 14.2 innings (1.84 ERA) while allowing just 12 runners to reach base (0.82 WHIP) and piling up an impressive 20 strikeouts. He has not officially been given a spot in the Brewers' rotation, but given the way he has pitched this spring, he is seemingly on track to snag one.