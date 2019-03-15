Woodruff allowed two hits and struck out seven over five scoreless innings Friday against San Diego.

Woodruff has yet to allow a run this spring, and he's fanned 12 batters through nine innings (three starts). The 26-year-old figures to remain in a battle for a rotation spot with Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta, as all three players have performed well to this point.

