Woodruff (Raynaud's syndrome) could make one more rehab start next week for High-A Wisconsin before rejoining the big-league rotation, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

First, Woodruff will start Saturday for Triple-A Nashville, and if that goes well, he will fly back to Milwaukee on Sunday and potentially make one more rehab start for the nearby affiliate. A return to the big-league rotation following Saturday's rehab start hasn't been officially ruled out, but it's seeming like Woodruff is tracking toward a return at the end of the month either in Tampa Bay on June 29 or in Pittsburgh on June 30.