Woodruff (shoulder) is tentatively scheduled to pitch in a minor-league game Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff has been throwing live batting practice sessions and is nearly ready to test things out in a game setting. The Brewers have the veteran right-hander on a schedule of pitching every six days as he works his way back from right shoulder surgery. Woodruff has already been ruled out for Opening Day and it's not clear when he might be ready for his season debut, but reports on him this spring have been positive.