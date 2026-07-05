Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Moved to injured list

The Brewers placed Woodruff on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to right shoulder inflammation, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Manager Pat Murphy said after Woodruff departed Saturday's start against the Diamondbacks that the right-hander is dealing with an inflamed labrum, so the move to the IL isn't a surprised. The 33-year-old dealt with a similar injury earlier this season that led to a "dead arm" feeling, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and sidelined him for six weeks. It's unclear how long he's expected to be out this time around, but he figures to miss well beyond the 15-day minimum. Woodruff has been effective this year with a 2.98 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB across 45.1 innings, but the shoulder problems continue to limit his availability.