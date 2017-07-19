Woodruff (hamstring) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

This move will allow the right-hander to get more seasoning against Triple-A competition without the Brewers formally optioning him back to the minors. In all likelihood, Woodruff will rejoin the Sky Sox's rotation once he is back to full health, where he possesses a 4.12 ERA and an 8.6 K/9 in 12 starts.