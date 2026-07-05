Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Moves to injured list

The Brewers placed Woodruff on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to right shoulder inflammation, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Manager Pat Murphy said after Woodruff departed Saturday's start against the Diamondbacks that the right-hander is dealing with an inflamed labrum, so his move to the IL isn't a surprise. The 33-year-old dealt with a similar injury earlier this season that led to a "dead arm" feeling and sidelined him for six weeks, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, with the return of a cyst being a possible cause for why Woodruff is experiencing that sensation once again. It's unclear how long Woodruff is expected to be out this time around, but he's likely to be shelved for well beyond the 15-day minimum. Woodruff has been effective this season with a 2.98 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB across 45.1 innings, but the shoulder problems continue to limit his availability.