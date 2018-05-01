Woodruff tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in relief and picked up the win in Monday's victory over the Reds.

Woodruff gave up at least one earned run in his first three outings with the Brewers this season, but he has been sharp over two outings since returning from a three-week trip to the minors, and was able to grab his first win of the season Monday. Woodruff remains a starter long-term, but with the Brewers' rotation stocked with veterans, he will continue working out of the bullpen for now.